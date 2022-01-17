Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 678,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $0.44 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

