Oppenheimer Weighs in on Pentair plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNR. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

NYSE PNR opened at $66.11 on Monday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.