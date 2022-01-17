FY2022 EPS Estimates for Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Raised by Analyst

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safestore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Safestore has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

