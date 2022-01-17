-$1.27 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.54). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.13) to ($8.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $596.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.03.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

