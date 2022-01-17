Research Analysts Set Expectations for SkillSoft Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SkillSoft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SkillSoft has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at about $2,529,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

