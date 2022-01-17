Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.