UBS Group Reiterates GBX 157 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.13) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.12) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.04) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166.17 ($2.26).
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 118.28 ($1.61) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.11.
In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,237.68).
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
