UBS Group Reiterates GBX 157 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.13) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.12) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.04) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166.17 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 118.28 ($1.61) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,237.68).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

