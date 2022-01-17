Barclays Reiterates “€144.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €144.00 ($163.64) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on SAP in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

ETR SAP opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Monday. SAP has a twelve month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

