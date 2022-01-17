AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of AXTI opened at $8.54 on Friday. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $365.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.21.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $2,221,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

