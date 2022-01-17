L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.38 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AIQUY shares. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

