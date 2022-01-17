Matador Resources Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $45.32 on Monday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,921,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 541,688 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 69.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after buying an additional 535,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

