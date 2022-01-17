Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cactus, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cactus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $45.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cactus during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

