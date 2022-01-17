China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTC CCOZF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. China Coal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the business of coal production & trading, coal chemical, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pit mouth power generation and coal mine design. It operates business through the following segments: Coal, Coal-Chemical Products, and Mining Machinery. The Coal segment manufactures and sells coal.

