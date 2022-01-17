China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTC CCOZF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. China Coal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
About China Coal Energy
