Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRRVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrovial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.12.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

