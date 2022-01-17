Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given New CHF 21 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clariant from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Clariant stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. Clariant has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

