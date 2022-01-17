Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given New €153.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.33.

DLVHF opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.42.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

