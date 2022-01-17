Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Increases By 157.0%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the December 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $3.21 on Monday. Karora Resources has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.
Karora Resources Company Profile
