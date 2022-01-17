Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Increases By 157.0%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the December 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $3.21 on Monday. Karora Resources has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

