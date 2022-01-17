Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price objective on Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.06 ($10.30).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

