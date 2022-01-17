ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

