ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €780.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on ASML in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €741.75 ($842.90).

