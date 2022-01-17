Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €125.18 ($142.25).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €112.80 ($128.18) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.67. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

