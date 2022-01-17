Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report sales of $9.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $11.22 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $38.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.