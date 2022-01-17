Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.65 ($71.19).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €52.26 ($59.39) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.69. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

