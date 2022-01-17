Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Cut to CHF 278 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 293 to CHF 278 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.50.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 52.20%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

