JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Target Price to €23.60

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.20 ($27.50) to €23.60 ($26.82) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCDXF. Barclays reduced their target price on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

