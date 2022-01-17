JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MTPOF stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co engages in the provision of banking, financing, leasing, real estate, and stock brokering services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Treasury, Branch Banking, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer type loans and support.

