Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target to C$3.35

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Opsens from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. Opsens has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

