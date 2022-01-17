Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has 125.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.72 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.