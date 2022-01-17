Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has 125.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.
Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.72 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
