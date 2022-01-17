Navient Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Navient in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. Navient has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $23.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Navient by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

