National Bank Financial Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$5.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital downgraded Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.83.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.53. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

