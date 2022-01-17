Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. Issued By Truist Securities (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

VZ opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

