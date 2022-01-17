Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Icade from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Icade in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icade presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.09.

CDMGF opened at $75.15 on Friday. Icade has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

