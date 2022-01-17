Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Lowered to 3,351.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 3,524.00 to 3,351.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLWYF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec initiated coverage on Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,351.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.