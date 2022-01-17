Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT Lowered to SEK 310 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.