Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Cut to €35.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atos from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Atos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.79.

Atos stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Atos has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

