Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) & ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Head to Head Survey

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ALX Oncology has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALX Oncology and Gossamer Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALX Oncology N/A -17.84% -17.30% Gossamer Bio N/A -98.58% -52.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ALX Oncology and Gossamer Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALX Oncology 0 1 7 0 2.88 Gossamer Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00

ALX Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 318.92%. Gossamer Bio has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.09%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Gossamer Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALX Oncology and Gossamer Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALX Oncology $1.18 million 634.96 -$45.74 million ($1.86) -9.95 Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$243.36 million ($3.26) -3.63

ALX Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Gossamer Bio. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gossamer Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats Gossamer Bio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer. The company's pre-clinical products include SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with advanced HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc. engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions. The company was founded by Faheem Hasnain and Sheila Gujrathi on October 25, 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

