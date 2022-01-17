Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFSC stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

