Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFBC stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Bank stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Preferred Bank worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

