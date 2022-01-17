Old National Bancorp (ONB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $20.02 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

