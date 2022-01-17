CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.01

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 95808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
