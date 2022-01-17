CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.01

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 95808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

