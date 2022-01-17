Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dominion Energy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 158,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

