Ferguson’s (FERG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.67.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $172.33 on Friday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

