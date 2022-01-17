Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.86.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.