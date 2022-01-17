MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MGP has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.70.

MGP opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 124,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

