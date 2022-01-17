Credit Suisse Group Raises Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target to CHF 23

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MOLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

Molecular Partners stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

