Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADYEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,402.50.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.