Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Calix in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Calix’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CALX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

NYSE CALX opened at $54.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,929 shares of company stock worth $13,607,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

