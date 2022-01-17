KeyCorp Weighs in on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

AKA stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.