Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.46) Per Share

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at Truist Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn ($3.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.39). Truist Securities also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

CZR opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.