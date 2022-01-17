Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Raised to CHF 360

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.80.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

